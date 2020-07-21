MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,874 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the state’s 7-day average of new cases reported dropped slightly to 1,851.
A total of 586 new hospitalizations were reported, bringing the confirmed number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to a new high of 1,563, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The state reported three deaths Monday, bringing that total to 1,257. The seven-day average for deaths, as of Monday, was 23, according to BamaTracker, an independent website that compounds data from ADPH.
A week ago, the seven-day death average was 16.
A total of 592,387 people have been tested since March, according to ADPH, and 67,711 have now tested positive. Of those who tested positive, 29,736 are presumed recovered.
Alabama is in its fifth day of a two-week health order mandating the wearing of face masks in public and crowded places. The order was put in place by Gov. Kay Ivey last week to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The order came as confirmed cases and hospitalizations grew in June and July.
There have only been about three days in July where fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported, and they were early in the month. Ivey’s order is set to expire at the end of the month.
