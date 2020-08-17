MONTGOMERY — A new AARP survey, released in conjunction with Social Security’s 85th anniversary, confirms that Americans highly value Social Security, and even more so due to the pandemic.
The vast majority of Americans — 93% of Republicans, 99% of Democrats, and 92% of independents — see Social Security as an important government program, and 56% believe it is even more important for retirees in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter sent last week to President Trump, AARP asked him to explain his plan to replace Social Security funding.
More than a million Alabamians receive Social Security benefits, and it accounts for more than half of the household income for nearly 62% of families who receive it.
“Protecting Social Security and Medicare, lowering prescription drug prices, and ensuring they can vote safely and securely from home or in-person are all issues of vital importance to Alabamians age 50-plus,” said AARP Alabama State Director Candi Williams.
“Alabama workers have paid into Social Security with every paycheck throughout their working lives. It’s an earned benefit from a lifetime of labor and a promise that must be kept. AARP will never stop working to strengthen Social Security, and make sure hard-working Americans get the benefits they’ve earned.”
AARP’s survey found that Social Security is a key source of income and economic stability in retirement, but Americans have concerns about whether it will be enough.
• Nearly three-quarters of Americans (74%) are worried that Social Security will not provide enough to live on during their retirement.
• Two-thirds of Americans believe the average monthly Social Security retirement benefit of $1,503 per month is too low. Nearly 3 in 5 Americans are not confident in the future of Social Security with confidence in the program lowest among 30 to 49-year-olds at only 28%.
• Nearly 2 in 5 Americans (39%) say they do or will rely on Social Security for a substantial portion of their retirement income, and 4 out of 5 expect it to be part of their retirement income.
Social Security is a key component of AARP Alabama’s “Protect Voters 50+” campaign, www.aarp.org/AlabamaVotes, which launched Aug. 3. The initiative is calling on the presidential candidates to tell the public their plan to protect Social Security for current and future generations, and helping voters cast their votes safely from home or in-person this November.
The survey was conducted among 1,441 Americans 18 and older between July 14 and July 27 with a confidence interval of ± 3.4% at the 95% confidence level.
