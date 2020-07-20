MONTGOMERY — Secretary of State John H. Merrill has officially extended the deadline to apply for and cast an absentee ballot for the upcoming municipal elections.
Merrill made the decision at the request of the Alabama League of Municipalities on behalf of all Alabama municipalities scheduled to hold an election in 2020.
“We have worked to provide safe, secure and free elections for the people of Alabama through offering an extended absentee voting period during the recent primary runoff election, and we will continue to see that Alabamians have the opportunity to safely participate in the electoral process during these challenging times,” Merrill said.
Any qualified voter who determines it is impossible or unreasonable to vote at their polling place shall be eligible to check the box on the absentee ballot application that is most applicable to that individual.
State law allows the Secretary of State to issue absentee voting guidance during declared states of emergency, allowing Merrill to encourage voters to check the box which reads as follows (in the case none of the boxes are appropriate):
“I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls. [ID REQUIRED]”
For the Aug. 25 municipal elections, the deadline to register to vote is Aug. 10. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Aug. 20. The deadline to hand-deliver an absentee ballot is the close of business on Aug. 24.
If an absentee ballot is returned by mail, it must be postmarked by Aug. 24 and received by noon on Aug. 25.
If necessary, runoff elections will be held Oct. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.