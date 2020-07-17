MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) announced today its plans for reopening its campuses statewide for the fall semester.
The plans incorporate a combination of in-person, online and hybrid instruction with a focus on the health and safety of the system’s college communities.
“Alabama’s 24 community colleges have always been known for our flexibility when it comes to meeting the needs of our more than 174,000 students,” said ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker. “Our colleges’ plans for the fall semester are focused on maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our students, faculty, and staff and ensuring that each of our students is able to meet their individual educational goals.”
Each community college will develop its own specific operational plan. At a minimum, each plan includes the following to maintain recommended social distancing guidelines and protocols:
• All in-person, on-campus instruction and labs will be completed by Thanksgiving. Any remaining instruction will be achieved remotely. Specific exceptions will be made for aviation and health care courses with stringent lab requirements that cannot be completed prior to Thanksgiving.
• On-campus instruction is encouraged only for courses in which outcomes cannot be measured or achieved remotely. Examples of these classes include those with a lab component or that are clinicals, preceptorships and apprenticeships.
• All courses are developed to utilize a combination of online, in-person and hybrid instructional formats as necessary.
• On-campus events and activities are limited to ensure compliance with all health and safety requirements.
• All faculty, staff, and students are expected to adhere to social distancing requirements, and follow stringent hygiene protocols.
On July 13, the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced that the majority of fall and winter sports will be moved to the spring semester, which includes Alabama Community College Conference volleyball and basketball programs. Championship tournaments for those sports will be played in April.
Spring sports, which includes baseball, golf, softball and tennis, will proceed as normal.
Cross-country will proceed with its fall regular and championship seasons.
