MONTGOMERY — Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. today to discuss test results of unsolicited seed packages delivered to Alabama residents from China.
Last week, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) received hundreds of reports from citizens who received packages of seeds from China they did not order.
ADAI established an on-line reporting system to track deliveries of the unsolicited seeds.
ADAI field inspectors collected packages of seeds to be analyzed for identification and tested for unknown compounds, noxious weed seed, and invasive species. Commissioner Pate will share the results collected so far.
