MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Mental Health is asking the Legislature for $18 million to create three crisis diversion centers around the state.
Department Commissioner Lynn Beshear said these centers will ensure those facing mental health crises will get the proper care, instead of ending up in a county jail or an emergency room.
“These centers allow for the most intensive levels of care at a centralized location in a cost-effective manner,” Beshear told lawmakers last week during General Fund agency budget hearings at the State House.
According to the state Department of Mental Health, crisis diversion centers provide a physical access point for care for people who may otherwise end up in emergency rooms or jails. Centers include both walk-in access for individuals and the ability for emergency departments and law enforcement agencies to transfer people to the centers for crisis care, including short-term admission, medication management, case management, discharge planning, and connection to ongoing behavioral health care services.
House Ways and Means General Fund chairman Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, said he has heard of the need for diversion centers from constituents and law enforcement.
“Police departments don’t know what to do and the local county jails can keep them overnight but they don’t have a long-term solution for them,” Clouse said. “I think it’s something that’s warranted.”
Where the centers would be located has not been determined. Contingent on the 2021 budget allocations, Beshear said they plan on awarding the crisis diversion projects by July 1.
Along with issuing the request for proposal, Beshear also plans on holding multi-stakeholder meetings with law enforcement, probate judges, hospitals, consumers and advocates about the different needs for the centers.
In a 2016 report, the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, a public-private partnership, called for more crisis facilities nationwide like Beshear is requesting. The report describes crisis residential facilities as six- to 16-bed facilities “often more home-like than institutional.”
Beshear also requested $7.4 million to improve forensic services for those charged with a crime and ordered to undergo an evaluation of their mental competency to stand trial or at the time of the offense.
About $5.4 million would create a 16-bed hospital-like secure forensic unit for those under evaluation. About $2 million would go toward recruiting and retaining staff, including forensic evaluators, psychiatrists and nurses.
