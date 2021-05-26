MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed legislation to ban curbside voting in the state.
Tags
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Police, court system deserve respect (1)
- Commissioner looking to limit long-term camping at Alloys Park (1)
- Muscle Shoals declares today, Paul Parker Day (1)
- Long-term camping to be limited at Colbert Alloys Park (1)
- Muscle Shoals residents want animal control ordinance enforced (1)
- O'Neal Bridge in good shape following $13 million rehab project (1)
- Loretto softball clinches spot in state softball tournament (1)
- State muffler laws should be enforced (1)
- Social media threats lead to arrest of 13-year-old (1)
- Israeli strikes kill 42, topple buildings in Gaza City (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.