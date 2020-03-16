MONTGOMERY (AP) — Alabama now has 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday night, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Alabama reported its first confirmed case of the virus on Friday, although public health officials cautioned that virus was already circulating in the state.
Twelve of the confirmed cases are in Jefferson County.
There were six cases announced Friday, six more cases announced Saturday and 10 cases announced Sunday evening.
Cases have been confirmed out of the following counties:
• Jefferson: 12 confirmed cases
• Tuscaloosa: 3 confirmed cases
• Shelby: 2 confirmed cases
• Elmore: 1 confirmed case
• Limestone: 1 confirmed case
• Montgomery: 1 confirmed case
• Baldwin: 1 confirmed case
• Lee: 1 confirmed case
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.