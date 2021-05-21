Alabama officer convicted of murder set for sentencing

This booking photograph from Friday, May 7, 2021, shows Huntsville, Ala., police officer William Darby, who was convicted of murder in a fatal shooting that happened in 2018. Prosecutors argued that Darby had no justifiable reason to shoot Jeffrey Parker as Parker held a gun to his own head.

 Madison County Sheriff's Office

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for August for an officer who remains employed by the Huntsville Police Department despite being convicted of murder in the on-duty killing of a mentally disturbed man.

