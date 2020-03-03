The 2020 “Don’t Drop It On Alabama” spring cleanup will be held the entire month of April.
The annual cleanup is coordinated by Alabama PALS (People Against a Littered State). The “Don’t Drop It On Alabama” cleanup is offered to all 67 Alabama counties and statewide volunteer groups.
PALS distributed approximately 185,000 bags statewide for the 2019 cleanup, as well as all materials and supplies to all participating cities, counties and volunteer groups.
For information go to alpals.org.
