Confederate Chair Mystery
A monument to Confederate President Jefferson Davis is shown at a cemetery in Selma. Three people were charged earlier this following the disappearance of the chair, which was recovered in New Orleans and is now glued down. Prosecutors in Louisiana have dropped the case, but an Alabama district attorney said on Wednesday, Oct. 20, that he will pursue the case against a man charged there. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

 Jay Reeves

SELMA — An Alabama prosecutor said Wednesday that he had no plans to dismiss an indictment in an unusual ransom plot involving a stolen Confederate monument, despite a decision by prosecutors in Louisiana to drop related charges there.

