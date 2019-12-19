Alabama’s six Republican U.S. House members voted against the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday while Democrat Rep. Terri Sewell voted in favor them.
Here is what some of the members said on the House floor during the over six hours of debate and later.
Rep. Mo Brooks:
Brooks voted against the articles and said in a press release that Democratic Party has been taken over by the influence of socialist Democrats and are abusing their power.
“Socialist Democrats have brazenly abused their majority party power in these impeachment proceedings,” he said. “The Constitution imposes a very high bar that must be cleared before an impeachment can trash the votes of American citizens and nullify an election. Only proof of criminal conduct suffices, to-wit: a high crime or misdemeanor, bribery, or treason. Over the past 230 years, American elected officials have defined criminal conduct in thousands upon thousands of city, county, state or federal criminal ordinances and statutes. Notably, the socialist Democrats’ impeachment articles fail to cite a single criminal ordinance or statute they claim President Trump violated. That absence fatally flaws the socialist Democrats’ impeachment efforts.
"Socialist Democrats have brazenly abused their majority party power in these impeachment proceedings. The Constitution imposes a very high bar that must be cleared before an impeachment can trash the votes of American citizens and nullify an election. Only proof of criminal conduct suffices, to-wit: a high crime or misdemeanor, bribery, or treason.
"Over the past 230 years, American elected officials have defined criminal conduct in thousands upon thousands of city, county, state or federal criminal ordinances and statutes. Notably, the Socialist Democrats' impeachment articles fail to cite a single criminal ordinance or statute they claim President Trump violated. That absence fatally flaws the Socialist Democrats' impeachment efforts.
“The Socialist Democrats’ shameful conduct and motivation is best evidenced by their numerous public statements and promises to impeach President Trump . . . before he was even sworn into office. The Socialist Democrats started their impeachment effort with the Russian collusion scam, but there was no evidence of collusion, so that propaganda fell on its face and is not an impeachment article. Next, Socialist Democrats alleged Donald Trump violated various federal campaign laws. But, there was no evidence of campaign law violations, so that propaganda fell on its face and is not an impeachment article. Finally, Socialist Democrats alleged Donald Trump committed bribery. Yet, they fail to cite in the impeachment articles a single bribery statute President Trump allegedly violated. In effect, the Socialist Democrats’ impeachment articles are an admission that President Trump did not collude with Russia, has not violated any federal campaign laws, and has not committed bribery.
“Instead of collusion, bribery, or criminal campaign finance law violations, Socialist Democrats allege in their impeachment articles that President Trump committed ‘Abuse of Power’ and ‘Obstruction of Congress’. First, under the Constitution, neither of these allegations are impeachable offenses. Second, if they were, then almost every past president including Barack Obama could have been impeached on one impeachment article or the other. More specifically, Barack Obama abused his power (among many other things) when he gave work permits to illegal aliens in direct contravention of federal law that says you can’t do that. Barack Obama also obstructed Congress too many times to count concerning the IRS scandal, the Fast & Furious scandal, the Hillary Clinton violation of classified information scandal, and on and on and on. Republicans didn’t impeach Obama for abuse of power or obstruction of Congress. Rather, Republicans went to court and sought court orders resolving legal disputes and compelling the Obama Administration to obey the law. Socialist Democrats, in their rush to judgment, failed to give President Trump, and the American people, the same courtesy. Instead, Socialist Democrats resorted to the political equivalent of nuclear war. That is wrong and America has been, and will continue to, pay a heavy price for the Socialist Democrats’ dangerous, radical conduct.
“In sum, Socialist Democrats have abused their majority power for political reasons to undermine the president and trash the votes of 63 million Americans. It is a dangerous precedent. It is a threat to our Constitution and Republic. The American people ought to punish the Socialists Democrats for this abuse. It’s horrible what Socialist Democrats have done. I hope the American people will hold the Socialist Democrats accountable so that no political party will dare abuse the Constitution’s impeachment provisions again.”
Rep. Bradley Byrne:
Byrne has been among the most outspoken in his opposition to Trump’s impeachment. He voted against the articles of impeachment.
He delivered a spirited defense of Trump from the floor of the House Wednesday:
“Madam Speaker, in three months, we have gone from receiving an unsubstantiated, hearsay, and discredited whistleblower complaint to the production of articles of impeachment against the President of the United States. Not since Andrew Johnson has the House engaged in such a partisan political stunt!
“From the beginning, this has been a sham and this House has been nothing but a star chamber! The Democrat majority literally locked themselves in the basement of this building, hiding from the American people. When my colleagues and I refused to stand for it, Democrats moved to public hearings but denied us questions, denied us witnesses, and denied the President any meaningful opportunity to defend himself.
“With this complete abuse of process, the Democrat majority has produced the flimsiest and most legally unsound articles of impeachment in the history of this institution. Never before has the House reported an article of impeachment that does not allege an underlying crime, yet this Majority will do so today.
“Read the transcripts! There was no quid pro quo, no bribery, no extortion, no crime, and no abuse of power, and they don’t even allege a crime in their articles of impeachment. The President raising Ukrainian corruption is not an impeachable offense.
“If the dealings of Hunter Biden were so above board, you would think the majority would be just fine looking into this matter. Yet, they haven’t moved my resolution asking for an investigation and our subpoenas for Hunter have all been denied. Hunter Biden doesn’t get a pass because his dad was Vice President!
“I am proud to have fought against this charade every step of the way and I will proudly vote no today.”
Rep. Robert Aderholt:
Aderholt also voted “no” on the impeachment and said that Democrats were abusing the power of impeachment with which they have been entrusted.
Below is his statement:
“Today is a sad day for the United States. Our duly-elected President, Donald Trump, was impeached by House Democrats compelled by partisanship, not by facts. I was proud to stand with President Trump, joining my Republican colleagues and several Democrats to vote ‘no.’
“Let’s be clear about what has happened. It isn’t the President who has abused his power. It is my colleagues on the other side of the aisle who are abusing one of the most powerful tools entrusted to Congress in the Constitution for their own purposes.
“Proceeding on the record before us threatens grave harm to the future of our country. Twisting the constitution to impeach a President who you fear will be re-elected is a flagrant abuse of the rule of law and an assault on the institution we all swore an oath to. The is one thing that the Founding Fathers were most fearful of.
“This process doesn’t just impugn the President -- it shows nothing but disdain and contempt for the voters who duly elected him. More than 80 percent of voters in the Fourth District of Alabama voted for President Trump in 2016 and they continue to support him. And so do I.
“Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and the House Democrats have made a mockery of our Democracy and it is past time to get back to work for our constituents and the important issues that face our great nation.”
Rep. Terri Sewell:
Democrat Sewell voted in favor of the articles of impeachment. Below is her statement:
“No one comes to Congress to impeach a president. However, the President has given this Congress no choice -- he has put us in an untenable position.
“The evidence is clear and direct: The President, by his own admission, has endangered our national security and the very foundation of our democracy. He used the full power of his office to solicit intervention from a foreign government in securing dirt against his political rival, while millions of dollars in foreign aid hung in the balance.
“The President’s transgressions did not end there. He and his administration have stonewalled Congress for months, refusing to cooperate with the House’s constitutionally-mandated oversight duties.
“It is for these reasons, and with a profound sense of gravity and solemnity, that I support both articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
“While President Trump’s indefensible actions set in motion this event, my vote for impeachment is not about the President. It is about my oath to defend and protect the Constitution, uphold this democracy, and to honor the sacred trust that my constituents bestowed upon me.
“The President’s actions, and his continued solicitation for foreign intervention in our democracy, constitute a present danger to the very foundation of our nation. To not act would set a dangerous precedent. In the United States of America, no one is above the law, not even the President.
“Democrat or Republican, it is time for us to pull together and show unity, sending a message to the American people that we are still a nation that is willing to fight for our democracy.
“The President forced the House’s hand. Now, the Senate must hold President Trump to account for his betrayal of the American people.”
Rep. Gary Palmer:
Palmer voted against the articles of impeachment and said in a press release that he does not believe the case made by Democrats is enough to impeach the president.
“The vote today to impeach President Trump is not supported by law, facts or logic. It does, however, circumvent the vision of America’s founders. They imagined that impeachment would occur only under grave circumstances, not due to political differences. Today, my Democratic colleagues have not proven that President Trump is guilty of ‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.’ The only thing President Trump is guilty of in this process is governing in a manner that some Democrats disagree with. That’s not a standard for impeachment.
"In impeachment Article I, the allegation is that President Trump abused his power. The primary witness to this article is also the supposed victim of the abuse of power, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. Democrats did not call him as a witness to their hearings, as his testimony is not helpful to their narrative, but this was his statement: 'There was no pressure or blackmail from the U.S.'
“In impeachment Article I, the allegation is that President Trump abused his power. The primary witness to this article is also the supposed victim of the abuse of power, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. Democrats did not call him as a witness to their hearings, as his testimony is not helpful to their narrative, but this was his statement: ‘There was no pressure or blackmail from the U.S.’
“Democrats will not allow facts to get in the way, but facts matter. No foreign nation is entitled to receive money from the United States, and money certainly should not be released without accountability. My colleagues allege that money was withheld to force an investigation into a political rival of the President, but the facts do not support this. The U.S. released the money with no investigation having taken place. This is why, over time, we have seen Democrats shift their narrative. First, they accused President Trump of quid pro quo, then of bribery, and now they accuse him of abuse of power. Undoubtedly, when this process has failed, they will create another narrative. But the truth is clear – they are frustrated that President Trump has been effective, that the economy is strong, and that people are doing better, because that is not a narrative that will promote their agenda. They are attacking him because they can’t attack his results. We know from this process that they only have one agenda – to impeach the President at all costs, regardless of the facts or the Constitution.
“In impeachment Article II, the allegation is that the President obstructed Congress. Obstruction of justice is a crime. Obstruction of Congress is not. Fundamentally, this second article is an attempt to charge President Trump with obstructing the Democrats’ impeachment efforts. They engaged in a sham process to impeach the President, and they’re now alleging he must be removed from office for not becoming complicit in their coup attempt.
“A president does not lose the right to assert executive or attorney-client privilege simply because an impeachment process is underway. Although Congress has the right to receive documents and other evidence from the executive branch, it has never been protocol that Congress can make demands, set arbitrary deadlines, and then commence impeachment when the executive branch misses a deadline or asserts a Constitutional privilege. Under this approach, every recent president would’ve been subject to impeachment. For example, former Attorney General Eric Holder refused to comply with a congressional subpoena related to misleading communications because President Obama, claiming executive privilege, instructed Holder not to comply. It would have been preposterous for Congress to immediately start an impeachment process in reaction to this, but that is how the current Congress has reacted to similar actions from President Trump. Democrat coup leaders have misrepresented the facts regarding his exercise of executive privilege in an attempt to mislead the American public. They claim that the Trump Administration officials were unresponsive and did not comply with their subpoenas. In reality, Administration officials did respond, stating that they would not comply, which is their right. Every Administration in recent memory has exercised executive privilege against subpoenas. This is not only not new, it is to be expected.
“These ambiguous standards for impeachment should not and must not become the norm. Until now, the impeachment process has never been substantially politicized, and God forbid that it ever is again in the future. My Democrat colleagues claim President Trump is a danger to our country. I must ask, is a growing economy or record unemployment a danger? Are rising wages and increased household income threats to our country? Is helping people achieve independence, personal growth, and self-sufficiency what my Democrat colleagues really fear? We are taking the wrong turn today with this vote, but it is my hope that when the Senate has rejected this partisan process, law, logic, and reason might be restored. Because there is no evidence in relation to treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors, I will vote ‘no’ on the articles of impeachment against President Trump.”
Rep. Martha Roby:
Roby voted “no” on Wednesday but already made her disapproval on the articles of impeachment known with her comments last week during the House Judiciary Committee’s debate on them.
“I have made clear how woefully incomplete this process has been, how the Minority’s right to a hearing has been completely disregarded, how no fact witnesses were called before us, and how staff questioning staff to get the truth was bizarre.
“No matter what any Member on this side says here tonight, the Majority will unanimously vote to send these articles of impeachment to the House Floor. However, I have a duty to continue to point out how flawed this process has been. All Members of Congress are required to take an oath of office at the beginning of every Congress. By taking this oath, we swear above all else, to defend the Constitution of the United States.
“I have the distinct honor to represent the hardworking people of Southeast Alabama. They have placed their trust in me to represent their values and be their voice here in Congress. This revered and longstanding oath serves as a guiding principle for every decision I make as a Member of Congress.
“For the record, let me be clear:
“I believe in the rule of law. I believe that no person is above the law. I believe process is vital to this very institution.
“I have stated time and time again before this Committee: process matters. Without abiding by a framework that adheres to our Constitution, we are charting a course that does not follow our country’s founding principles.
“Whether you identify as a Republican, Democrat, or Independent, whether you agree or disagree with a president’s policies, whether you like or even dislike a president, the American people should feel cheated by what has taken place here.
“We sit here tonight without all the facts of the case because the Majority decided to conduct an incomplete and inadequate pursuit of the truth. Many questions remain.
“With the consequential decision of impeaching a president, it is our right and duty to the citizens of this country to properly use the powers of congressional oversight, to adjudicate impasses through the courts, and arrive at actual undisputed facts of a case that all Americans, regardless of ideology, can agree are truthful and honest.
“In the impeachment proceedings of President Nixon, the underlying facts of the case were undisputed. In the impeachment proceedings of President Clinton, the underlying facts of the case were undisputed. Here before us tonight, that is not the case.
“The articles of impeachment before us in this Committee do not meet the necessary requirements nor have they followed an exhaustive pursuit to even find all of the facts of the case. Therefore, the bar to impeach a sitting president of the United States has not been met.
“For the sake of our country and for the future trajectory of this body, I implore my colleagues to take a hard look at the course of this investigation. It has severely discounted the tenets of our democratic system.
“Tomorrow, we write history: a history that cannot be undone. A dangerous precedent will be set for future Majorities of this body.
“The American people deserve a process that puts politics aside. The American people deserve a process that is led by our promise to protect and defend the Constitution. The American people simply deserve better.”
Rep. Mike Rogers:
Rogers voted “no” on the articles of impeachment. He did not issue a statement on his reason for voting against the articles.
