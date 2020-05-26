MONTEVALLO — Pam Nichols usually spends Memorial Day with a huge crowd at the Alabama National Cemetery after helping place thousands of little U.S. flags on veterans' graves.
Both the crowds and the flags are missing this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The agency that oversees 142 national cemeteries closed them to public ceremonies and flag placement events to help stem the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Even Arlington National Cemetery, which is overseen by the Army, was skipping public events Monday.
So Nichols and a small group from the Support Committee for the Alabama National Cemetery planned to privately lay a wreath at the central Alabama cemetery, where more than 8,100 veterans and relatives are buried.
"It's disappointing, of course, because that's what we exist for, honoring and keeping the memory of these veterans alive. But at the same time, I understand where they're coming from," said Nichols, who chairs the group.
The event would be recorded on video so people with loved ones at the cemetery can see it, said Nichols.
A typical Memorial Day ceremony would draw more than 3,000 people to the cemetery, she said. While that wasn't scheduled this year, cemetery director Steven Weir-Santos said the cemetery was open to visitors.
The 479-acre cemetery is located about 30 miles south of Birmingham. The state has two other national cemeteries in Mobile and at Fort Mitchell near the Georgia line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.