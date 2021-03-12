Ivey pay raises.jpg

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that ADHP will expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to include people age 55 and up, people with intellectual and development disabilities and the critical workers as defined in the Allocation Phase 1c in the Alabama Vaccine Allocation Plan. [FILE/CAROLINE BECK/ALABAMA DAILY NEWS]

Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Friday morning that ADHP will expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to include people age 55 and up, people with intellectual and development disabilities and the critical workers as defined in the Allocation Phase 1c in the Alabama Vaccine Allocation Plan.

