New polling shows that Alabamians overwhelmingly want a statewide lottery.
A total of 625 registered Alabama voters were interviewed live by telephone statewide for the Alabama Daily News and its news partners.
Asked if they would support or oppose establishing a state lottery, 80% of those surveyed said they support it. Eleven percent were opposed it and 9% were undecided.
Whether they get to vote on the required constitutional amendment to establish a lottery is now in doubt, at least for this year.
Such legislation is expected in lawmakers’ current session, but Gov. Kay Ivey seemed to slow momentum last week when she announced a new group to study the possible impact of a lottery and expanded casino gambling, including a possible deal with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians to expand its operations.
Information from the yet-to-be-established group isn’t likely until the end of the year.
Last year, a lottery proposal cleared the Senate but died in the House. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh last week said he thinks Ivey’s new group pushes current legislation “down the road.”
“I think the governor made it clear, she wants to see some actual numbers on what the state can really expect from revenue from gaming in general,” Marsh said. “I think until that comes back, these things are on hold.”
Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, has said he still plans to file a bill to create a lottery and split the estimated $167 million a year revenue between the state’s pre-K program and college scholarships.
A proposed constitutional amendment does not need the governor’s signature before its place on a ballot.
Clouse has said he’d like the lottery on the November ballot because the presidential election will have a large voter turnout.
The poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida from Feb.4 to Feb. 6, 2020. Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Alabama voter registration list that included both land-line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter registration by county.
The margin for error, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ±4 percentage points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.