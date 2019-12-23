MONTGOMERY — Drivers planning to be on Alabama roads during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays should expect increased traffic and allow extra time to reach their destination.
For the safety of the traveling public and ALDOT construction and maintenance crews, there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates after 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.
For the New Year's holiday, there will be no temporary lane closures from noon, Dec. 31 through 6 a.m. Jan. 2.
“Safety is in the hand of drivers, as they are out enjoying their holiday celebrations,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with the Alabama Department of Transportation. “Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can wreck your holiday and have serious consequences that continue long past the new year.”
ALDOT encourages drivers to:
• Always designate a sober driver.
• Wear a seat belt. Alabama law now requires all passengers in a vehicle to buckle up.
Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at www.ALGOtraffic.com, or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app.
ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly. Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.
