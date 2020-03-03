MEMPHIS, TENN. – The 34th annual Super Chevy Show kicks off in Memphis, Tennessee, from April 3 through April 5 at Memphis International Raceway (5500 Victory Lane, Millington, Tennessee) as part of a six-stop tour.
The series features multiple classes of drag racing with cash prizes, an automotive swap meet, a Chevrolet-focused performance marketplace, and the largest collection of Chevrolet vehicles in one place from classics to modern — all looking to take home the best in class award and a coveted Super Chevy Show jacket.
After Memphis, the Super Chevy Show will head to Palm Beach International Raceway in Jupiter, Florida (April 18); then to U.S. 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan (June 21); World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois (July 17-18); and Rockingham Dragway in Rockingham, North Carolina Sept. 19-20.
The show will conclude its 2020 tour at the Tucson Dragway in Tucson, Arizona (Nov. 7-8).
Gates open at 8 a.m. all three days for participants, vendors and spectators.
Pricing for participants ranges from $25 for to $65. The cost for one-day admission for spectators is $20 for adults on Friday or Sunday, $25 for adults on Saturday, $10 for children 6-12 any day and free for children 5 and under. The cost for 3-day passes is $45 for adults and $20 for children 6-12 years.
Complete details on pricing, event schedule, special features and more are available at www.racemir.com.
For information, go to www.superchevy.com/show, or follow on facebook.com/superchevymag, at www.twitter.com/superchevy, or send an email to superchevyevents@superchevy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.