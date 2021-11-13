AUBURN — Auburn University's bald eagle Spirit, which has flown before football games at Jordan-Hare Stadium for nearly two decades, will make her final official flight this morning.
Auburn bald eagle Spirit to make final pregame flight
By The Associated Press
