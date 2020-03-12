AUBURN — Auburn University will transition from on-campus instruction to remote delivery beginning Monday and continuing through April 10 in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
University officials ask that students refrain from returning to campus after spring break.
University officials will subsequently determine if students will return to campus for the remaining weeks of the spring semester. Auburn faculty will contact students on steps they should take to continue their academic coursework.
“The Auburn Family faces many unknowns about this virus,” said Auburn University President Jay Gogue. “We are taking these unprecedented steps based on our utmost concern for the health and well-being of Auburn students, faculty and staff.
"In the meantime, we continue working with public health and emergency preparedness officials to make decisions in the best interest of the campus community and to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
In other university actions:
• All university events, including sporting events, are canceled through April 10, ensuring appropriate “social distancing” and helping prevent the potential spread of the virus.
• All university domestic and international travel is suspended through April 10.
• Dining facilities, libraries and residence halls will be closed through April 10. University officials will make arrangements for international students and others who are unable to return home.
• Decisions have not yet been made on spring commencement, summer study abroad programs or other events and activities beyond April 10.
