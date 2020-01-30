AUBURN — Auburn University has introduced a new design for its collegiate license plate that is now available for purchase through local tag offices for cars and motorcycles.
The new design features the interlocking AU logo on the left side of the tag, orange and blue stripes across the bottom with “Auburn” in orange and “Alabama” at the top. The Auburn tag features six characters and personalization is free.
Proceeds from the sale of Auburn University license plates in Alabama go to the Auburn University “License to Learn” Scholarship Endowment Fund, a statewide program that raises funds for freshman scholarships.
Approximately $1.8 million in scholarships was awarded in 2018-19.
The state requires the collegiate license plate designs to be changed every five years.
The tag is $55 for first-time purchasers, plus the regular state vehicle fee of $24.25 from local tag offices throughout the state.
Tag renewals for subsequent years of the same design and characters will be $50 in addition to the normal tag cost. Collegiate license plates may be purchased at any time, regardless of the individual’s tag renewal month.
For information on Auburn’s car tag program, go to aub.ie/cartags/ or call the Auburn Alumni Association office at 334-844-2960.
