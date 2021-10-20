Captiol Breach Alabama
The Statement of Facts to support the complaint and arrest warrant for Christian Manley is photographed on Tuesday. Court documents filed in federal court say that Manley, the Alabama man accused of using pepper spray and throwing a metal rod at law enforcement protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, has been arrested in Alaska. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

 Jon Elswick

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alabama man accused of using pepper spray and throwing a metal rod at law enforcement protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has been arrested in Alaska, according to court documents filed in federal court.

