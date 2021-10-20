ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alabama man accused of using pepper spray and throwing a metal rod at law enforcement protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has been arrested in Alaska, according to court documents filed in federal court.
Authorities arrest Alabama man in Alaska after Jan. 6 riot
- By Mark Thiessen Associated Press
