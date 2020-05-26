MONTGOMERY — Alabama Community College Chancellor Jimmy Baker believes the coronavirus pandemic has created a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the colleges in his system.
“I see this as a major time to make a major play in improving the community colleges across the state,” Baker said earlier this month.
Several key factors were cited by the veteran community college leader.
• During the 2020 abbreviated session, the Alabama Legislature authorized Gov. Kay Ivey's proposed $1.25 billion bond issue that will fund school construction and other capital improvement projects.
Community colleges statewide will get $120 million of that money.
Baker has started meeting with the presidents in his system, asking them to create an education plan focusing on what their needs will be for five or 10 years down the road.
He said he wants the bond funds to be spent on educational issues and not constructional projects.
“I’m supportive of good buildings, but I want to address the issue of good education programs first,” he said.
• Vice Chancellor for System Development Susan Price explained that staff has submitted suggestions to Ivey on how students who still need to complete lab or clinical work, or work force training programs, can finish their courses in the coming months.
“Many of those students, this is the last course that they need to complete a program to enter the workforce,” Price said.
Ivey's statewide closure orders that prohibited community colleges from providing in-person instruction expired Friday. While the order was in place, all colleges had to move to online or virtual instruction for course work.
While some course work can be completed online, some hands-on trades like welding, carpentry and electrical require more in-person training.
• Baker said increasing the state’s community college online education system is a major concern moving forward. He is pushing leaders of his system to use the millions of CARES funding received from the federal government to improve the distance learning process.
Alabama was allocated $194.8 million of CARES funding for institutions of higher education.
Chris Alexander, the director of virtual college programs at ACCS, said they were working on creating a single online proctoring and tutoring system that can be used by all colleges as they transition to more distance learning.
Alexander also explained a new program called "Massive Open Online Content," or MOOCs, which would allow anyone from the public to take a specific course for free prior to their enrollment.
“To be able to put something in front of them to gauge what that program consists of other than just a conversation with them and an advisor or an instructor, I think it's going to make a huge impact,” Alexander said.
It’s not clear yet when the MOOCs program would begin.
