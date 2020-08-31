Alabama Preview Football
Alabama head coach Nick Saban supports his players’ focus on trying to “make things better in the future.” (AP File Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama players and coaches are planning a march Monday to protest social injustice, ending at the schoolhouse door where Gov. George Wallace once stood to block two Black students from entering in 1963.

