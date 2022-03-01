APTOPIX Mardi Gras Mobile
A parade rider throws beads on Joe Cain Day during Mardi Gras in Mobile on Sunday. Joe Cain Day, named for a clerk who started Mobile's modern Mardi Gras by dressing up and parading through town in the late 1860s after the Civil War, roared back to life after taking a year off because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

 Jay Reeves

MOBILE — Alabama’s port city danced and squealed to the prime event of its Carnival season on Sunday, a quirky bash honoring the man credited with helping make the nation’s first Mardi Gras celebration what it is — a smaller, toned-down version of New Orleans' mega-party.

