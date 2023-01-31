JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday.
Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi
Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead
