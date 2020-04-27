WASHINGTON — U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks has announced his longtime chief of staff, Mark Pettitt, will retire effective no later than June 5.
“I thank Mark for ably and honorably serving as my chief of staff for more than 9 years— since my first day as a member of Congress," Brooks said. "A Tennessee Valley native, Mark has been particularly active in addressing America's trade imbalances and has long advocated for trade policies that benefit American workers.
Mark Pettitt said he was thankful and honored to have served with Brooks.
"I am especially proud of the record Congressman Brooks has built for correctly considering the cascading effects of fiscal, trade and immigration policies on working American families," Pettit said in a release. "His advocacy for fiscally responsible budgets and strong national defense is without peer.”
