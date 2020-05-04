Washington, D.C. — Congressman Mo Brooks has announced that Marshall Yates will serve as his new chief of staff following the retirement of former Chief of Staff Mark Pettitt.
Marshall has served on Brooks' staff as legislative counsel since February 2017 and as legislative director since January 2019. He is from Jefferson County.
"He is a talented attorney with years of experience on Capitol Hill that has given him growing expertise in the legislative process and helped him build relationships with others in Congress," said Brooks. I"n this sense, Marshall not only understands legal issues, he knows how to get things done. Marshall is passionate about Alabama and Tennessee Valley issues and has worked well with Fifth District residents.”
Yates said he was honored by the appointment.
"Congressman Brooks is a stalwart America first conservative who shares the commonsense conservative principles of the Alabama people. Becoming chief of staff is a dream come true. I’m excited for the challenge, and I plan to channel that excitement into helping Congressman Brooks accomplish his conservative agenda for Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District and America.”
Marshall is a 2011 graduate of Auburn University and a 2015 graduate of Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law. He has worked for the Alabama Policy Institute, the Alabama Law Institute, and various Republican campaigns throughout Alabama. He is a member of the Alabama State Bar, the Federalist Society, and the Young Republicans.
