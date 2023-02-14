MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission planned on Monday to notify business applicants about deficiencies in their paperwork, according to an industry trade association.
“If your application needs additional information, you will receive an email notice at the email address you provided on your application upload,” wrote Patrick Lindsey, executive director of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Association.
Businesses will have until March 3 to correct and resubmit their applications.
Ninety-four entities applied for cannabis licenses by the commission’s Dec. 31 deadline.
Under Alabama’s 2021 medical marijuana law, the commission may award up to 12 cultivator licenses, four processor licenses, four dispensary licenses and five integrated facility licenses.
The law did not specify how many secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses can be awarded.
The commission received 12 applications for cultivator licenses, 12 for processors, 18 for dispensaries, 11 for secure transporters, three for state testing laboratories and 38 for integrated facility licenses.
The commission is scheduled to award licenses in each category at its June meeting.
Once the business licenses have been issued, physicians may begin the certification process to recommend medical cannabis to qualified patients.
Medical marijuana products are expected to be available to those with select medical conditions late this year or in early 2024.
