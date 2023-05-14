HUNTSVILLE — The Orion Amphitheater is expanding its food options with its first in-house dining experience, the ChurchStreet Test Kitchen.
Located in the amphitheater's lower concourse, the ChurchStreet Test Kitchen will be open before, during and after Orion's 2023 shows, according to a news release.
Curated in partnership with Huntsville’s ChurchStreet Family, who are committed to raising the culinary bar across the state of Alabama, the new location features a curated menu including award-winning Ahi Tuna tacos, hamburger Wellington, stuffed dates, as well as numerous vegetarian options.
"With their reputation for innovative concepts and locally-sourced products, we knew ChurchStreet Family would be an ideal partner for the Orion," Orion General Manager Katie Millar said. "Guests can now join us prior to an event and experience an exclusive menu, curated specifically for our campus. It’s a prime example of our ongoing desire to collaborate with local businesses, and we’re fortunate to have found so many incredible partners within our own backyard."
Orion Amphitheater's 2023 concert season includes performances by Brandi Carlisle, Phish, Widespread Panic, Billy Strings, Weezer, James Taylor, Cody Jinks, Smashing Pumpkins, Train and more.
