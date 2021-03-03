Community marks anniversary of twister that killed 23

FILE - In this March 4, 2019 file photo, Carol Dean, right, cries and embraces Megan Anderson and her 18-month-old daughter, Madilyn, as Dean sifts through the debris of the home she shared with her husband, David Wayne Dean, who died when a tornado destroyed the house in Beauregard, Ala. An east Alabama community is marking the two-year anniversary of a tornado that killed 23 people. A ceremony was held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Opelika to recall victims of the twister that hit the Beauregard community on March 3, 2019.

 David Goldman

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — An east Alabama community marked the two-year anniversary of a tornado that killed 23 people and injured scores more with ceremonies and other remembrances on Wednesday.

