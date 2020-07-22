MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,364 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest total number of new cases reported in more than 10 days.
A total of 170 new hospitalizations were reported Tuesday, but the confirmed number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped to 1,547 from 1,571, the first decrease in total confirmed hospitalizations in a week.
A caveat to the good news, at least on new cases, could be the total number of tests reported, which was 6,490 on Tuesday, well below the 10-day average of 10,117 tests per day, according to Bama Tracker, an independent website that compounds data from ADPH.
Sometimes data from ADPH lags after a weekend, but it is unclear whether that played a role in fewer than average tests being reported.
A total of 11 COVID-19-related deaths were reported across the state Tuesday, bringing the overall death toll to 1,268.
A total of 599,098 people have been tested since March, according to ADPH, and 69,075 have now tested positive. Of those who tested positive, at least 29,736 are presumed recovered.
