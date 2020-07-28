MONTGOMERY — Alabama added 1,778 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Monday update, bringing the total since March to 79,129.
Eighteen deaths were reported Monday, putting that total at 1,446.
While only 16% of cases are in people age 65 and over, that group has the highest percentage of deaths at nearly 78%, according to ADPH.
Daily hospitalizations hit a high of 1,599 on Monday. To date, 9,694 Alabamians have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.
The seven-day average of new cases is now 1,631, down from about 1,850 a week ago, according to BamaTracker, which compiles data from ADPH.
Of the total cases, 32,510 are considered recovered, according to ADPH.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide mask mandate expires Friday unless extended.
