State officials have until the end of the week to appeal an August decision by the Alabama Tax Tribunal that voided more than $75 million in tax assessments from the Alabama Department of Revenue against Greenetrack, the dog racing track and casino in Greene County.
Meanwhile, a change in the law could be coming.
Inside Alabama Politics recently reported that Jeff Patterson, chief judge of the Alabama Tax Tribunal, voided the tax assessments.
The state had argued that the revenue from the track’s bingo operations were never exempted from state consumer taxes, including sales tax, unlike the parimutuel betting revenue, which is tax exempt under a 1975 state law. The track argued that when people voted to allow bingo at the track in 2003, the tax exemptions from parimutuel betting legally extended to bingo.
In the end, Patterson sided with Greenetrack, ruling that the Legislature intended to exempt Greenetrack from paying consumer taxes.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office and the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) early this week said an appeal was still being considered, and options were being evaluated. State officials have until Friday, to file an appeal via a lawsuit
“The Department of Revenue is working with the Attorney General’s Office to evaluate the tax tribunal’s order to make a decision,” Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said.
Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, said he read the ruling and disagrees with it “completely.” On Tuesday, he said he’s shared his opinions with the Attorney General and ADOR officials.
“This event clearly shows that we need to have some type of legislation,” said Albritton, who chairs the Senate General Fund budget committee and is a member of the education budget committee.
“If the Attorney General or Revenue is this wrong, something needs to be done,” he said.
How and what are still to be determined, Albritton said.
The next legislative session starts in February.
