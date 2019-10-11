MONTGOMERY — Attorney General Steve Marshall is extending the deadline to apply for the 2019 Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Awards until Oct. 31.
This year, the program has been expanded to include three additional awards for excellence in school safety, and special recognition for schools building a culture for school safety.
Under the expanded Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Awards, the new categories, administered by an independent panel of judges, will be as follows:
• Attorney General’s 2019 Safe School Award of Excellence (3 winners):
One public school with the top overall score to be selected from the North Region, Central Region, and South Region of the state. Marshall will visit each school to present the award in person. This is a new category beginning in 2019.
• Attorney General’s 2019 Safe School Award (9 winners):
One public school with the top score to be selected from each of the eight Alabama State Department of Education school districts. One private school with the top score will be selected from the entire State of Alabama. Marshall will visit each school to present the award in person.
•Attorney General’s 2019 Certificate of Building a Culture for School Safety:
Schools — both public and private — from across the state that meet certain criteria for forging a culture of school safety, as determined by the judges, will receive this certificate from the Office of the Attorney General. This is a new category beginning in 2019.
All schools in Alabama are eligible to participate in the 2019 Attorney General’s Safe Schools Initiative awards.
Applications and instructions can be downloaded from the Attorney General’s website at https://www.alabamaag.gov/Documents/files/2019-SSI-Nomination-Form.pdf.
Completed applications should be submitted in digital form to ssi@ago.state.al.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.