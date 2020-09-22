Ivey tours damage
Buy Now

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey took an aerial tour of damaged areas Friday in the wake of Hurricane Sally. [Photo: Hal Yeager, Governor's Office]

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Alabama’s Baldwin, Mobile and Escambia counties for individual and public assistance following Hurricane Sally and subsequent flooding.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.