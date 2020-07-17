DECATUR — The failure to deal with a troubled student and a lack of law enforcement preparedness that included a school resource officer who "froze" contributed to one of the nation's worst mass school shootings, Morgan County school and law enforcement leaders were told this week.
Tony Pustizzi, retired chief of the Coral Springs, Florida, Police Department, gave a presentation on school safety and recounted the mistakes made before, during and after the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said Pustizzi’s presentation re-emphasized the importance of school resource officers and being prepared.
“Going through the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School shooting with that much detail reinforces the needs for highly trained and capable SROs in every one of our schools,” Puckett said.
Pustizzi stressed authorities have “got to be ready and have to get it right” when dealing with a tragic event such as the shooting in Parkland. The shooting claimed 17 people’s lives and injured 17 students, making it the fourth deadliest school shooting in the nation.
About 100 people attended the presentation by Pustizzi, a 30-year law enforcement officer. He said the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting could have been better handled with improved planning, communication and resources.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office was highly criticized for its actions in the case.
When the shooting began, the veteran school resource officer at the school, Scot Peterson, did not have his weapon or vest with him.
Pustizzi said school board policy did not allow Peterson to have the rifle in the school’s hallways. Surveillance video showed Peterson not pursuing the shooter and hiding rather than responding for 48 minutes, Pustizzi said.
Peterson was later charged with seven counts of child neglect with great bodily harm, three counts of culpable negligence and exposure to harm, and one count of perjury, according to court records.
“He froze,” Pustizzi said. “He was useless. Not a coward, just not mentally prepared.”
He said the victims were shot in the first 3 minutes, 48 seconds after the suspected shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was shown entering the building at 2:22 p.m.
It was 11 minutes after the shooting began that law enforcement officers entered the school building. Video showed Cruz leaving the building five minutes earlier.
Pustizzi said 27 minutes after Cruz began shooting, the shooter walked into a nearby Walmart to buy a drink. “The officers were thinking he was still in the school, and he was actually leaving Walmart,” he said.
Cruz was detained nearly 2 miles from campus 81 minutes after the shooting began. He was shown leaving the campus while mixing in with other students fleeing to safety.
Officials also missed opportunities to intervene before the shooting, according to Pustizzi. He said Cruz had 120 documented disciplinary issues when he was a student at the school two years earlier, and he had social media posts indicating he was planning a school shooting.
Tips to the FBI about Cruz were handled improperly, he said. Cruz had over 40 police calls to his house, but “he was never deemed a threat to himself or others,” Pustizzi said.
There is also a need to be prepared for handling the aftermath of a tragedy because that process requires resources and personnel, the retired chief said. After the Parkland shooting, “cascading events” involving security with elected officials, media, informing families of the victims, funerals and 100s of hours of mental health therapy needed addressing, he said.
Pustizzi said it took days to process the crime scene. He said the case remains an open homicide investigation and the third-floor classrooms in the school's Building 12 remain nearly untouched since the 2018 massacre.
Pustizzi said two surviving students took their own lives near the one-year anniversary of the shootings.
