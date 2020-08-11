MONTGOMERY — To celebrate its 200th anniversary of statehood, the State of Alabama created the Alabama Bicentennial Park in the heart of historic Montgomery and commissioned artist Caleb O’Connor to design a series of 16 sculptural works depicting the state’s full history.
"Alabama: In the Making" premieres at 3 p.m. Sunday on Alabama Public Television.
In the current environment when protests across the nation have amplified a long debate about the appropriateness of many monuments in American cities, "Alabama: In the Making" shows the careful process by which the pieces for the Alabama’s Bicentennial Park were created.
These 2- x 3-foot bronze relief panels accurately reflect the highs and lows unique to Alabama’s history, representing the contributions of all those whose creativity, determination, hard work and sacrifice made Alabama what it is.
"Alabama: In the Making" tells its story panel by panel, at once exploring the state’s history and how significant events or eras were chosen for illustration.
In addition to O’Connor, filmmaker George Edmondson interviewed many of the advisors for the project, including Steve Murray, director of the Alabama Department of Archives and History; Elliot Knight, executive director of the Alabama State Council on the Arts; and Jay Lamar, executive director of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission.
Others share their memories about events depicted on panels, including Civil Rights activist Joanne Bland and Sheyann Webb-Christburg, author of “Selma, Lord, Selma.”
"Alabama: In the Making" will be available online at aptv.org beginning on the day of broadcast.
