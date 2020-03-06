A Fort Payne company has developed a novel test for the COVID-19 virus and has filed a request with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to obtain Emergency Use Authorization for diagnostic testing.
DTPM is a nationwide provider of laboratory products, services, and solutions that has partnered with laboratories since 1993 to provide instrumentation, custom molecular assays, supplies, and ongoing service/support.
In response to the CDC's Emergency Use Authorization, validation of the new assay is currently being conducted at Tide Laboratories, LLC. DTPM and Tide are working with the CDC to gain rapid approval.
DTPM's goal is to provide the first commercial diagnostic test available to the United States.
In response to the recent influx of Coronavirus cases in the United States, the Federal Drug Administration issued new “emergency use” guidelines that promote the development of novel assays capable of diagnosing COVID-19.
DTPM has developed over 130 molecular assays, four of which detect other strains of the Coronavirus (Coronavirus 229E, Coronavirus HKU1, Coronavirus NL63, Coronavirus OC43).
DTPM officials have said preliminary testing is very encouraging.
Officials said the company's goal is to release the assay for diagnostic testing within the next few weeks.
