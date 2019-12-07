Franklin County will be one of five counties in northwest Alabama to benefit from the first round of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect Pilot Program.
The USDA announced Thursday it has awarded Tombigbee Communications, a subsidiary of Tombigbee Electric Cooperative, a $29.5 million 50% loan-grant combination to develop an All-Dielectric Self-Supporting (ADSS) fiber network and extend freedom FIBER, the company’s ultra-high-speed fiber optic service, to 1,100 square-miles of unserved areas of Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Franklin, and Walker counties.
This investment is anticipated to reach 2,152 households, 20 farms, 15 businesses, 10 critical community facilities, five educational facilities and one health care facility.
“Beyond connecting us to our friends and family, high-speed broadband internet connectivity, or e-Connectivity, is a necessity to do business, access opportunities in education, and receive specialized health care in rural America today. It is a necessity, not an amenity,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald “D.J.” LaVoy.
Freedom FIBER currently is connected in Hamilton and Winfield, with construction underway in Haleyville, Hackleburg, Sulligent and Vernon.
After receiving a $2.98 million grant under USDA’s Community Connect Broadband Grant Program in May 2018, Tombigbee Communications expanded service to Brilliant, a rural community in northwest Alabama.
Residents of the grant-funded areas can expect construction to begin in spring 2020, and Steve Foshee, president and CEO of Tombigbee Communications, said all five counties should have access to ultra-high-speed internet within three to five years.
The construction will begin in Marion County, then proceed to Lamar, Fayette, Winston, Franklin and Walker counties.
