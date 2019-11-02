MONTOMGERY — Judge Charlie Graddick, director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, will hold a news conference at noon Monday to discuss resumption of parole hearings Tuesday, and his opposition to the release of violent criminals.
The conference will be held at 100 Capitol Commerce Boulevard, third floor of Building A.
Graddick, appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey Sept. 1 to reform and improve the Bureau, by law had to postpone parole hearings for September and October because the previous administration failed to meet compliance standards set by a new law regarding notifications for victims and other interested parties of scheduled parole hearings.
The Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold hearings Tuesday through Thursday each week from Nov. 5 to Nov. 20 and Dec. 3 to 18.
The hearings will restart following January holidays.
The names of the inmates being considered for parole and the hearing dates are posted on the bureau’s website at https://paroles.alabama.gov/hearing-information/scheduled-parole-hearings/.
