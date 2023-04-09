FLORENCE — A $276,803 federal grant will help the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences purchase equipment and supplies to increase its capacity to assist with criminal investigations across the state.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Justice was announced by Gov. Kay Ivey in a news release from her office.
Forensic sciences will use the grant to purchase four evidence drying cabinets, a comparison microscope and other equipment related to opioid investigations and crimes involving guns, according to the release.
Department officials said the new equipment will allow it to provide faster service to law enforcement agencies across the state.
As toxicology submissions related to opioids and related synthetic drugs continue to increase, department officials say cases cannot proceed through the criminal justice system until an accurate forensic analysis is conducted to confirm or refute the presence of any controlled substance.
"Opioid misuse has reached an epidemic level in Alabama, and our law enforcement agencies depend on the timely analysis of evidence in proceeding with criminal cases," Ivey said. "I am pleased to award this grant to assist the Department of Forensic Sciences in its efforts to prepare timely results for so many law enforcement agencies in our state."
The department is the sole provider of forensic testing service for more than 450 law enforcement agencies throughout the state.
The grant is being administrated by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
