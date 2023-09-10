FILE - Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, speaks during a discussion about the terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport's Abbey Gate during a House Foreign Affairs Committee roundtable, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Washington. McCaul said on CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday, Sept. 10, that Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville “is paralyzing the Department of Defense,” as Tuberville wages an unprecedented attempt to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions.
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to reporters as he and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul said on CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday, Sept. 10, that Tuberville “is paralyzing the Department of Defense,” as Tuberville wages an unprecedented attempt to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions.
House committee chairman says Sen. Tuberville is 'paralyzing' the Pentagon by blocking promotions
The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is slamming a fellow Republican in the Senate for waging an unprecedented attempt to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions
FILE - Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, speaks during a discussion about the terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport's Abbey Gate during a House Foreign Affairs Committee roundtable, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Washington. McCaul said on CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday, Sept. 10, that Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville “is paralyzing the Department of Defense,” as Tuberville wages an unprecedented attempt to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions.
Alex Brandon - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to reporters as he and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul said on CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday, Sept. 10, that Tuberville “is paralyzing the Department of Defense,” as Tuberville wages an unprecedented attempt to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.