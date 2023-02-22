Cold Case Car Found

FILE - In this December 2021 photo provided by the Chambers County Sheriff's Department, the 1974 Pinto Kyle Clinkscales was driving when he disappeared in 1976 is recovered from a creek in Alabama. Human bones found inside a submerged car near the Georgia-Alabama state line in 2021 have been matched to Clinkscales, a college student who had been missing for 47 years, according to a Georgia sheriff. The office of Troup County, Ga., Sheriff James Woodruff announced Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, that forensic tests concluded that the bones found inside the car are Clinkscales' remains.

 Major Terry "Tj" Wood - hogp, Chambers County Sheriff's Department

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Human bones found inside a submerged car near the Georgia-Alabama state line in 2021 have been matched to a college student who had been missing for 47 years, according to a Georgia sheriff.

