BIRMINGHAM — U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, the Democrat who pulled off a stunning political upset in Alabama two years ago, has kicked off his reelection bid.
Jones launched his 2020 campaign with a rally in Birmingham attended Sunday by several hundred cheering supporters.
Invoking the campaign theme of "One Alabama," Jones said he is a senator who represents all of Alabama and will fight for the economic future of the state.
The Deep South Democrat defeated Republican Roy Moore in 2017 in a special election. Now considered the Senate's most endangered Democrat, he is expected to face an uphill battle.
Jones noted no one gave him a chance of winning in 2017. And he urged voters to "look at my record" and not just labels slung at him by opponents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.