MONTGOMERY — A majority of voters are undecided on the Republican race for Supreme Court justice between incumbent Justice Greg Shaw and challenger Sen. Cam Ward, a new Alabama Daily News poll shows.
In the survey of likely Republican primary voters, 24% said they would vote for Shaw if the election were held today while 19% said they would vote for Ward.
A full 57% of voters remain undecided in the race.
Shaw was elected to the Supreme Court in 2008. He was re-elected in 2014 and is running for his third term.
Ward announced in October he would challenge Shaw for the Place One seat on the state’s high court. Ward is currently the chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the State Senate.
The Republican primary election is March 3.
The poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida, from Feb.4 to Feb. 6 on behalf of Alabama Daily News and its news partners.
A total of 400 likely Republican primary voters were interviewed live by telephone statewide with a margin of error of +/-5%.
