Two infectious disease specialists believe the state made a potentially disastrous mistake last week when it further reopened the economy.
“We’re approaching what I’m concerned will be the beginning of an exponential growth phase, because we released our restrictions too soon,” said Dr. Michael Saag, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB School of Medicine. “We eased restrictions despite the fact that our caseload is going up. That’s remarkable.”
A revised emergency order issued by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris last week reduced or eliminated many of the restrictions that had been in place since late March.
Subject to some limitations, movie theaters, water parks and other entertainment venues can open under the new order, athletic activities can resume, schools and summer camps can open, and child care facilities are no longer limited in the number of children they can keep.
The announcement by Harris and Gov. Kay Ivey came Thursday, the day after the Alabama Department of Public Health reported the highest daily jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases since testing began in the state.
According to ADPH data, the three highest daily increases in COVID-19 cases took place last week. ADPH charts moving averages of new cases per day, and both the seven-day and 14-day averages have been increasing steadily since the stringent stay-at-home order expired April 30.
In announcing the relaxation of the health order Thursday, Ivey focused on the uncertainty surrounding the development of a vaccine.
“We cannot sustain a delayed way of life as we search for a vaccine,” Ivey said, while also noting, “this disease is deadly and it is not something we can take lightly.”
Saag’s frustration is not that the state is reopening before a vaccine is developed, but that it is doing so before it has built up its contact tracing resources to keep up with what he fears will be a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases.
“If I had my druthers, we would have stayed in more of the stay-at-home position for the month of May and not started reopening yet. And during the month of May, we would have developed the platform and the systems to do more efficient case contact tracing,” Saag said.
Contact tracing
Contact tracing is used to limit the transmission of communicable diseases. The role of contact tracers is to immediately determine who has been exposed to an infected person, and to quickly isolate them so they don’t spread the virus to others.
It typically requires interviews with the original infected person and also of those with whom they have been in contact, plus ongoing monitoring to ensure quarantines or self-isolation are being maintained.
Saag said a goal in the original stay-at-home order was "to buy time to set up a response so that as we release the restrictions we have a platform in place so we can implement more widespread testing and case contact tracing. I think we’re unfortunately beginning to fail in both of those endeavors."
Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers on Friday said the ADPH has 120 contact tracers, the same number it has had for weeks. There are companies that assist some states with contact tracing, but Landers said ADPH has not contracted with any.
Landers said contact investigations take place within 24 hours of notification to ADPH of a positive test.
In the 14 days ending Friday, ADPH was notified of an average of 300 positive tests per day.
The National Association of County and City Health Officials recommends that states have 30 contact tracers per 100,000 people during the pandemic, which in Alabama would equate to 1,470 contact tracers.
George Washington University created an estimator that recommends that Alabama have 1,769 contact tracers.
Ivey announced Thursday that Alabama is entering into an arrangement with Apple and Google to develop a smartphone app that uses Bluetooth to assist in contact tracing.
Asked how close ADPH is to developing the app, Landers said: "A timeline has not been established as ADPH is in ongoing meetings about this technology."
When developed, the app would rely entirely on voluntary downloads. The idea is that a person who tests positive would voluntarily and anonymously record that fact in the app, and those who were within Bluetooth range shortly before the positive test would be automatically notified.
Similar apps in other countries have not been widely embraced, and Google and Apple have stressed the app will not replace conventional and labor-intensive contact tracing.
“If I were in the governor’s office right now, I would be distributing (federal COVID-19 funding) to the health department in a big way to establish the capacity to do more contact tracing,” Saag said.
Dr. Ali Hassoun, an infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital, also criticized the state’s relaxation of the health order.
“I really think they’re rushing into this,” Hassoun said. “I think there’s pressure from everyone about reopening the economy. Absolutely that is a concern, but the numbers (of new COVID-19 cases) are increasing, not plateauing.
"We should have implemented the stuff they are mentioning after seeing a reduction in cases. And the reduction should be ongoing for a few weeks, not a day or two.”
He said reopening the economy should not have happened until contact tracing and testing capacity were adequate to deal with a likely increase in cases.
"The main thing is getting the ADPH more staff to trace and track, to be able to handle more cases," he said. "The testing availability has gotten better, but it’s really still lagging. We still have to prioritize the tests to make sure we don’t run out of swabs and reagents. That’s still an issue, and that’s unfortunate."
Balancing priorities
Dr. Don Williamson, now CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association and for 23 years the state health officer, said the decisions faced by Harris and Ivey necessarily require a balancing of priorities.
“From my perspective as a doc, and from a public health perspective, I would love to see us be able to stay isolated longer because I think it gives us the best chance of controlling the outbreak,” he said. “But I recognize that a health perspective is not the only thing that has to drive the decisions that are made, because there are obviously economic challenges.”
Williamson said he would not second guess the easing of restrictions by Harris, who was a Decatur infectious disease doctor when Williamson hired him as ADPH area officer for north Alabama in 2015.
“I never had to deal with anything this bad,” Williamson said of his own tenure as chief health officer. "A decision has been made, and I think it was made based on the best input and the best thoughts that really smart and really caring people could make."
While Alabama law gives the state health officer the power to issue emergency health orders, Williamson said it’s naive to think Harris has unfettered authority.
“While the power may vest with the state health officer, the reality is that in order to be successful, any order the state health officer issues must be supported by the governor and must be supported by the leadership,” Williamson said. “There’s nothing worse than issuing an order that is ignored and not enforced.”
While Williamson is sympathetic to the political pressures dogging Harris and Ivey, he’s also concerned about the consequences of a reopening of the economy.
“Here’s what I worry about now going forward: I worry we will see people taking less caution with social distancing, and that we will begin to see a return to more community-wide transmission. It’s that sort of thing that could overwhelm the health care system,” he said.
Whether the relaxation of the health order was wise or not, Williamson said, it’s now up to individuals to avoid spreading the disease through social distancing, hygiene and wearing masks.
“If we’re going to try to open society up, the society we open up cannot look like the society back in January and early February," he said. "It has to be a radically different society in terms of our interactions for the foreseeable future, until we get a vaccine or until we get a curative treatment.”
Saag said the economic pain caused by the virus and the state's response to it is real, but reopening the economy without adequately preparing for an increase in COVID-19 cases creates harm to both public health and likely the economy.
“It was a counterproductive move. It’s going to make contact tracing even more difficult because the more new cases you have the more demand there’s going to be for contact tracing, and it’s going to exhaust our capacity to do that,” he said.
In the absence of robust contact tracing that can control outbreaks, he shares Williamson’s concern about hospital capacity.
“It’s only going to get worse. What I’m afraid we’re going to see is a continued growth of cases to the point where our hospital systems are overloaded,” Saag said.
“I’m afraid we’re going to have to learn these lessons the hard way, and we’re going to be the guinea pig for other states in the country that are a little bit more measured in the release of these restrictions.”
“I’m quite concerned for all of us," Saag said. "I’m genuinely concerned with what I see.”
