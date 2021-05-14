Investigators: Infant died from blunt force trauma

Caleb Whisnand, Sr., and Angela Gardner, parents of Caleb Michael Whisnand, Jr., ask for help in finding their missing infant son during a news conference at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. The father will face capital murder charges in the death of his 5-week-old son. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said the body of 5-week-old Caleb Whisnand, Jr. was found Wednesday night in a rural area of neighboring Lowndes County. The infant’s father, Caleb Whisnand, Sr. was arrested shortly after on manslaughter charges.

 Mickey Welsh

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama infant found dead after being reported missing was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, according to court papers filed Friday charging his father with capital murder.

