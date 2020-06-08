MONTGOMERY (AP) — The state's latest unemployment claims declined by nearly 25% in Alabama as state businesses continued reopening during the pandemic, statistics showed.
More than 550,000 people in all have filed for jobless benefits since state-ordered shutdowns began in March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, and a report by the state Labor Department showed thousands are still losing jobs because of the pandemic.
But while the agency said 21,335 people applied for benefits last week, that was down from 27,920 the week before.
About 60% of the new claims were related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, the state said.
The single highest number of weekly claims filed amid the pandemic was 106,739 in early April. More than 290,000 people are currently receiving unemployment benefits statewide, the department said.
