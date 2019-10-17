Campaign finance reports for the third quarter were due Tuesday, and the results show incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones continuing to build a campaign war chest while his Republican rivals compete for cash.
Jones added more than $2 million to his campaign account and now has more than $5 million cash on hand. He spent $1,232,765 in the third quarter.
On the Republican side, Congressman Bradley Byrne continued to show his fundraising prowess by pulling in a healthy $408,000 between his official campaign account and his Team Byrne leadership committee.
He stands at nearly $2.53 million cash on hand. His expenditures in the most recent quarter amounted to $292,438.
Secretary of State John Merrill raised an impressive $377,520 in the third quarter, while also taking a loan of $250,000. He now has $738,429. Merrill spent $106,752 in the quarter.
Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville raised $373,247, spent $260,272, and now has $1,455,516 cash on hand.
State Rep. Arnold Mooney checked in with a solid fundraising quarter, hauling in $242,738 and ending with $386,045 cash on hand. He spent $148,642 in the quarter.
Stanley Adair raised $148,882 in the quarter, and spent $151,543, leaving him with just $3,446 in cash on hand.
Roy Moore managed to raise just $63,153 in the third quarter, and he spent $45,188. He has $34,189 of cash on hand.
The GOP primary is March 3.
