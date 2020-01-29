MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Corrections is closing part William C. Holman Correctional Facility because of several maintenance issues, including essential power, water and sewer services.
Commissioner Jeff Dunn said plans to decommission the facility were already made in August 2018 but had to be accelerated because of the increasing risk involved with maintaining an underground utility tunnel.
As a result, about 617 inmates from Holman in Escambia County will be relocated to other ADOC facilities. About 422 of those inmates are general population and 195 are restrictive housing inmates.
Dunn said the reason for the accelerated condition of Holman’s utilities is a result of continued “under-resourcing in the department particularly with respect to maintenance of the facilities.”
“That’s really the bottom line,” Dunn said. “It’s just deteriorated over time.”
